125,000 Shares in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,533,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

