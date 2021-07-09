Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE POLY opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.88.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

