Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Sells $311,246.10 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BBBY stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
