Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Sells $311,246.10 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BBBY stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

