MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.60.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,946. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.