Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

