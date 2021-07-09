Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.08.

NYSE SC opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

