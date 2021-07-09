Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.08 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

