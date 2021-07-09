Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247,554 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

