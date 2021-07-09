Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

