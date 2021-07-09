Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter worth $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tucows by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

