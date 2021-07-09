Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 27,832 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,222.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

Natera stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

