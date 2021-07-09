Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 27,832 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,222.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16.
- On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38.
- On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.
- On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.
Natera stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
