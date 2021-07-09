SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.