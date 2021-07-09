SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a PE ratio of -448.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.