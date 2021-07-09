Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 96,735 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 857.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $64,237,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LU opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

