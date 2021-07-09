SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,805 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $22,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

