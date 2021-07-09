Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

