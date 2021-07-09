Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

