REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

