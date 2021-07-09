Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

