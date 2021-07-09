Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Get Toshiba alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOSYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TOSYY stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.