Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

