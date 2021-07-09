Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

