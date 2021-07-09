Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $182.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

