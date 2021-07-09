Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.30 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.