Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

