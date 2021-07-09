Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.