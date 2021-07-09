Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.17 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

