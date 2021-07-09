Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

