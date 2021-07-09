Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

