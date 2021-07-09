iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $198.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.78 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

