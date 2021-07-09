Bank of Montreal Can Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Forward Air stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.