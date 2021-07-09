55,128 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $156,877.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

