Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.