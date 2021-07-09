Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Parsons were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

