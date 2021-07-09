Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

