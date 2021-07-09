UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

