UBS Group AG Sells 11,512 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Berry worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1,373.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $508.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

