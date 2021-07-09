Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after buying an additional 752,877 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.