ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 90,628.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ReneSola by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOL stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

