C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $569,700.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.