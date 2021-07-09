IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INFO. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $295,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

