C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

