Anglo Pacific Group’s (AGPIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AGPIF stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

