Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

