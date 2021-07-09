Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,724 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

