Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.