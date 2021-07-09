Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 475,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. Research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

