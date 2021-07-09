Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acutus Medical by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acutus Medical by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acutus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AFIB stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

