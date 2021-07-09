Northern Trust Corp Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,896 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,897.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

