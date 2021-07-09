Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.91 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.66 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

